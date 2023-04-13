Late Heroics Lifts Aggies into Match-Play Contention After Rainy Second Round

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s golf team fought through driving rain and windy conditions on Thursday and elevated its standing into a tie for fourth heading into the final round of stroke play at the SEC Championship on the par-72, 6,331-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Legacy Course.

“We finished really well today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The start was miserable with the rain and wind. Our team never quit so I am proud of them for that. They battled all day. I love it when my team has to do something tough because that is when they are at their best.”

Rain plagued the start of the second round, as A&M (295-301—596) endured heavy rainfall for the better part of the first five holes. Despite the conditions, the Aggies shot 13-over 301, the third-best team score in the field on Thursday. The Maroon & White rose six spots on the team leaderboard after all four counting golfers holed a par-or-better in the final three holes of the day.

Jennie Park came up huge on the final hole of the day. The Carrollton, Texas, native shot 2-over 74 and capped it off on the par-four No. 9. Park began the hole with clear skies, however as she teed off, the bottom fell out and the final Aggie on the course would have to play through the rain to try and end the round on a high note. The senior hit her approach within 12 feet of the pin and right as she set up to putt for birdie, the clouds opened, and Park rolled it in to end the day. Park finished the round tied for 10th.

“It was great for everyone on the team to be there watching Jennie (Park) make that putt on No. 9,” Chadwell said. “She had a couple of birdie looks that didn’t go this round so for her to get that and for everyone to see it was great for our confidence. That putt broke about three or four feet, and she walked it in there. That gave us a huge momentum boost.”

Hailee Cooper and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio also shot 2-over 74 on Thursday. Cooper tied for 17th and Fernández García-Poggio held onto a share of 37th. Both golfers shot a clean 1-over 37 on the final nine of the day.

Adela Cernousek was the final counting score for the Aggies after shooting 7-over 79 and tied for 37th. The sophomore came in clutch with five-straight birdies to end her round, including a huge par save on Nos. 8 and 9 after coming up short on her approaches. Zoe Slaughter rounded out the lineup tied for 51st.

In order to advance to match play, the Aggies would need to sit within the top eight after the third round of stroke play. As it stood after the second round, A&M was three strokes from the cutline. LSU led the field at 10-over 586 and Auburn’s Megan Schofill led the player leaderboard at 5-under 139.

Next Up

The Maroon & White will tee off the final round of stroke play at 8:50 a.m. on Friday. The Aggies are paired up with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

