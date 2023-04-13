Learn about pups, find your forever companion at Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An exclusive exhibit at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is paying tribute to dogs and the connection they share with humans. It’s called Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection.

The exhibit goes back 40,000 years to share the evolution of dogs. Examples are shown through art, dog skulls, and an array of taxidermy showing wolves, coyotes, foxes, and dogs.

“We like to say from wolf to woof,” the museum’s executive director Deborah Cowman said.

The exhibit was curated over the course of two years with experts and partners including the Texas A&M Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections and the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

On Saturday, April 15, the museum will be hosting A Dog Tales Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests will be able to take in the exhibit’s rich history and connect with organization representatives who connect people to dogs daily. The organizations include The Brazos Valley Kennel Club, Aggieland Pets with a Purpose and the Aggieland Humane Society.

The Brazos Valley Kennel Club promotes responsible pet ownership. They do this by connecting people to the dogs best fit for them, promoting obedience training and helping pet owners discover the best sports and activities for their dogs.

Aggieland Pets with a Purpose works to brighten people’s days with dogs. The organization takes dogs to places like schools, nursing homes and hospitals to help people relieve stress through dog interactions.

The Aggieland Humane Society will be at the event with adoptable dogs. One is Conway Twitty, a Retriever/Labrador mix who’s about 8 weeks old.

College Station Police Department K-9 officers will also be in attendance.

You can learn more about the Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection here and the A Dog Tales Celebration here.

April also marks National Canine Fitness Month. The month promotes dog owners and their pups being active together.

