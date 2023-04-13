Matthew Wykoff enters transfer portal, Jimbo gives spring ball update

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Spring Game is three days away and roster movement is already starting for the Aggies.

Offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff announced on social media, Wednesday, that he is entering the transfer portal. Wykoff is a redshirt freshman who played in all 12 games and made nine starts last season, but is behind Bryce Foster at center.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said the offensive line has depth and is impressed with what’s unfolding in spring ball.

“I’ve been very pleased in Spring thought we’ve made some huge developments in Spring and I thought some guys were really coming on playing well,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The guys are really developing.. Remi (Remington Strickland) has had a tremendous spring. Mark Nabou is playing center the whole spring he’s had a tremendous spring. I’m really excited with that whole group.”

The depth only grows when players who are sitting out spring ball return such as Bryce Foster who is with the track team.

I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. I am thankful for my time a A&M and the coaching I have received. I will have 3 years of eligibility left. — Matthew Wykoff (@WykoffMatthew) April 12, 2023

