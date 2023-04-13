No. 24 men’s tennis hosts No. 9 Gamecocks in midweek match

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosts No. 9 South Carolina Thursday, April 13, at the Mitchell Tennis Center, with first serve set for 6 p.m.

The Aggies (14-9, 6-4 SEC) lost a nail-biter at Ole Miss, 4-3, their last time out. The squads were tied after each claiming a doubles court, leaving court 2 to decide the point. Ole Miss’ Lukas Engelhardt/Isac Stromberg just outlasted Kenner Taylor/Pierce Rollins (7-6(4)). A&M responded in singles, as it claimed three consecutive courts through Giulio Perego on 4, Guido Marson on 5 and Trey Hilderbrand on 6. However, Ole Miss flipped the momentum, claiming the remaining three singles courts, and ultimately the match.

“A big weekend of great tennis starts on Thursday night,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Coach Goffi does a great job with his team, as South Carolina have been one of our big rivals in recent years. They have been as high as No. 2 in the country and stayed in the top 10 all season. We will need to be very good on Thursday night to come away with a victory.”

The Maroon & White boast a commanding lead in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, 12-2. In the pair’s last matchup South Carolina claimed victory in Columbia (6-1), however the Aggies hold a perfect 5-0 record when playing at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its newest set of team, singles and doubles rankings Wednesday. A&M remains in the top 25 for the third straight week as it holds No. 24. Noah Schachter leads the Maroon & White in the singles rankings at No. 56, while Raphael Perot and Rollins stand at No. 64 and No. 110, respectively. Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand round out the rankings as they continue their stint as a top-50 ranked pair, locking down the No. 43 spot.

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 14.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with six ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 4-0 record in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won nine ranked matches this season, three of those have been the top 25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts three singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 56 Noah Schachter, No. 64 Raphael Perot and No. 110 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 43 Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand.

