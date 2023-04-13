Pilot injured in plane crash near New Waverly

A pilot is recovering after their plane crashed in Walker County Tuesday night.
A pilot is recovering after their plane crashed in Walker County Tuesday night.(New Waverly Fire Department)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - A pilot is recovering after their plane crashed in Walker County Tuesday night.

The aircraft crashed just north of New Waverly in a field off Jones Road.

New Waverly Fire Department and Walker County EMS responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m.

The pilot was the only occupant.

They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, then taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Wharton County mug shot of Marcus Haynes, 18, of Navasota.
Navasota man facing murder charge related to investigation in Houston
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, thousands of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt

Latest News

A Night of Magic is a dinner and a magic show with professional magician and entertainer Curt...
Big Brothers Big Sisters to host magical fundraiser
Bryan City Council approves contract for outdoor amenities at Midtown Park
Bryan City Council approves contract for outdoor amenities at Midtown Park
Wednesday Night Weather Update - April 12
Wednesday Night Weather Update - April 12
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant