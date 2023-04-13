Pilot injured in plane crash near New Waverly

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - A pilot is recovering after their plane crashed in Walker County Tuesday night.

The aircraft crashed just north of New Waverly in a field off Jones Road.

New Waverly Fire Department and Walker County EMS responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m.

The pilot was the only occupant.

They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, then taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.