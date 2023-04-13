Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket
Wharton County mug shot of Marcus Haynes, 18, of Navasota.
Navasota man facing murder charge related to investigation in Houston

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules
Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in...
Police: Suspect who was holed up in Indiana apartment shooting at officers has died
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
GRAPHIC: Man with schizophrenia dies in solitary confinement, lawsuit claims
File - Apple iPads are displayed at a Costco warehouse on Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US wholesale inflation pressures eased sharply last month