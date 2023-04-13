Registration Open for Buzz Williams Texas A&M Basketball Camps

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Registration is now open for the 2023 edition of the Buzz Williams Texas A&M Basketball Camps at Reed Arena and the Cox-McFerrin Center for Aggie Basketball.

Campers are offered a trio of day-camp opportunities this summer, with designated times for male and female campers from grades 2-6 (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) and grades 7-12 (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.). The camps, which are designed to improve individual and team basketball skills all within a structured and fun environment, will be coached by Texas A&M basketball staff and players, as well as head coach Buzz Williams.

2023 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Camp Dates:

Day Camp 1: May 31-June 2

Day Camp 2: June 6-8

Day Camp 3: June 28-30

To sign up, or to get more information on cost, accommodations, instructors, facilities and much more, log on to the official Texas A&M Basketball Camp website at www.AggieBasketballCamp.com.

