Taylor Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s tennis’ Kenner Taylor has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team for the second straight year.

The senior has been a key contributor in the Bryan-College Station community since arriving in Aggieland. Taylor serves his community locally, but that’s not where it ends, as he has travelled internationally to aid communities in need.

Taylor was a part of Texas A&M Athletics’ initiative Mission of Hope which aids communities in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. He participated in youth programs, community evangelism, small construction projects and much more while on the trip.

He also played an important role as a repeat participator in Aggies Can, which is the largest student-athlete volunteer run canned food drive in the nation. He helped coordinate student-athlete participation, making sure the program could run smooth and efficiently allowing the benefits to be maximized.

Taylor has also served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee where he advanced to the position of service advisor. He wants to ensure he leaves a positive mark on Aggieland and Texas A&M Athletics, doing anything he can to see all initiatives head in the right direction.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.