TDCJ warns about phone scam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is warning citizens not to fall for a phone scam.

They say fraudsters are impersonating the agency, asking for personal information such as a home address, birth date or social security number. They may also request that you send them money to resolve a warrant.

These scammers have been posing as being with Parole or the Reentry and Integration Division of the agency.

TDCJ staff will not call and ask for personal identifying information or money to be sent.

