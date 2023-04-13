TDCJ warns about phone scam

scam alert
scam alert(MGN)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is warning citizens not to fall for a phone scam.

They say fraudsters are impersonating the agency, asking for personal information such as a home address, birth date or social security number. They may also request that you send them money to resolve a warrant.

These scammers have been posing as being with Parole or the Reentry and Integration Division of the agency.

TDCJ staff will not call and ask for personal identifying information or money to be sent.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket
Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls

Latest News

Thursday and Friday Texas A&M students will be receiving their class rings during Aggie Ring Day.
Over 6,000 students recieve class ring during “Aggie Ring Day”
Thursday Night Weather Update - April 13
Thursday Night Weather Update - April 13
Buy your tickets now for Fight 2 Unite
Buy your tickets now for Fight 2 Unite
The event is hosted by the Private Enterprise Research Center and will be held at the George...
Duke professor visits A&M to discuss fair admissions in higher education