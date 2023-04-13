Teens arrested following police pursuit in stolen vehicle

Police pursued the vehicle that was stolen in Waller County from Navasota into the city of College Station.
Arrested were Romeo Jackson, 17, of Waller, Johnathan Bennett, 17, of Prairie View, and an unidentified juvenile.(Photos provided by the Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two teenagers are in custody following a police pursuit that began in Navasota and ended in College Station.

According to Navasota police, an officer working traffic enforcement Tuesday night witnessed a stolen vehicle traveling 110 mph on Highway 6 northbound.

Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Waller County and the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit continued into College Station until the driver crashed the vehicle on Princeton Circle near Dartmouth St and Southwest Parkway.

Police say the driver and two others in the car jumped out and took off running into the neighborhood.

A short time later, the suspects were located in another vehicle during a traffic stop made by a College Station police officer on Harvey Mitchell Parkway near Longmire Drive.

Arrested were Romeo Jackson, 17, of Waller, Johnathan Bennett, 17, of Prairie View, and an unidentified juvenile.

Jackson is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and evading arrest. His bonds total $10,000.

Bennett is charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

The juvenile was booked into the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Navasota Police Department tells KBTX it is also filing charges against the suspects for evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

