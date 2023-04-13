Texas A&M Soccer reveals 2023 schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team announced another challenging campaign with the unveiling of its 2023 schedule Thursday.

The 18-game regular-season slate includes 11 matches at Ellis Field and 13 tilts in Texas. Nine of Texas A&M’s 18 opponents earned a spot in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The schedule also features 12 teams that finished in the top 75 of the RPI among the 342 Division I squads, including four in the top 12 – Florida State (2), Alabama (4), Arkansas (11) and South Carolina (12).

The schedule opens with all four August games played at the friendly confines of Ellis Field. The Aggies waste no time jumping into the deep end of the pool with a season-opener scheduled against 2022 College Cup participant Florida State on Thursday, Aug. 17. The Maroon & White battle Washington State (Aug. 20), Baylor (Aug. 26) and Tulsa (Aug. 31) as part of the opening gauntlet.

The Saturday match against Baylor is slated for the Fish Camp Game, which is annually one of the most attended collegiate soccer matches in the country.

The tough tests continue with a road match against TCU on Sunday, Sept. 3.

“The opening of our schedule is as challenging as you will see in the country,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “The first five non-conference games are all teams that will be at the top of their conferences, including four Power 5 opponents.

The Aggies’ other non-conference road game is at Rice on Sunday, September 10.

“We’re fortunate to have the opportunity of facing two really high-quality road opponents close to home,” Guerrieri said. “I know our players from DFW and Houston are always excited to play matches in their backyard.”

Texas A&M’s other two non-conference home matches are against Grambling (Sept. 7) and Texas Southern (Sept. 17).

The Maroon & White opens SEC play with a home match against Kentucky (Sept. 15). Other home league matches include Arkansas (Sept. 24), Ole Miss (Sept. 29), Alabama (Oct. 8) and South Carolina (Oct. 19).

“Every year Ellis Field has earned the reputation of having the loudest and proudest fans in America,” Guerrieri said. “This season we have the benefit of playing some of our most challenging conference foes in front of the 12th Man.”

The crucible of road conference contests includes Mississippi State (Sept. 21), Vanderbilt (Oct. 5), Auburn (Oct. 13), Tennessee (Oct. 22) and LSU (Oct. 26). Four of the five teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

Prior to the opening of the season, the Aggies host two exhibition matches. The welcome SMU to town on Sunday, Aug. 6 and Texas State on Friday, Aug. 11. The Aggies’ 2022 campaign ended with a 9-7-5 mark as head coach G Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I coach to reach the 500-win plateau.

