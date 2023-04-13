Texas Senate approves bills aiming to prevent power shortages

AUSTIN Texas (KBTX) - In 2021, more than 200 people across Texas were killed during winter storm Uri. Now, that tragedy is at the forefront of Texas’ legislative session.

On April 5, a package of bills aiming to prevent another severe-weather-induced power shortage and strengthen the states power grid, were approved in the Texas Senate.

District 5 Senator Charles Schwertner is the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7. Both bills were passed by votes of 22-9 and 31-0.

The bills represent a push toward adding more money to natural gas energy production in the state. Supporters claim this improves the electric grid because those generators can come on very quickly.

Senate Bill 6 has a goal of establishing the Texas Energy Insurance Program, making sure there are funding avenues for future energy facilities.

Senate Bill 7 sets guidelines for yearly cost reports, as well as legislative needs, in order to properly handle the power grid.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gave a statement on the power grid reform package after it was passed on April 6.

“Since Winter Strm Uri, I have been abundantly clear that we must bring new dispatchable generation (primarily new natural gas plants) online as soon as possible to make sure that Texans have reliable power under any circumstance. This package passed with a strong bipartisan majority because the Texas Senate and recognize the importance of protecting lives that can be lost during a blackout. We also know improving our grid is essential for the Texas Miracle to continue throughout the 21st century. Texas’ economy is booming and we must have reliable generation to meet ever increasing demand.”

Other bills within the package includes:

SB 1287 requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to establish a cost cap for generation interconnection costs to reduce transmission costs for consumers.

SB 2010 requires the Independent Market Monitor to report all potential market manipulations and all discovered or potential violations of PUC or ERCOT rules to be delivered in writing to PUC staff and requires the PUC to produce public annual reports.

SB 2011 updates Voluntary Mitigation Plan (VMP) requirements to ensure such plans provide meaningful protections against market power abuses.

SB 2012 places guardrails on the Performance Credit Mechanism (PCM) adopted by the PUC.

SB 2013 adds protections to prevent attacks on the Texas power grid.

SB 2014 eliminates Renewable Energy Credits to level the playing field between renewable generation and dispatchable generation.

SB 2015 creates a goal of 50% dispatchable energy for the ERCOT grid to level the playing field between dispatchable and renewable generation.

Those in opposition of the power grid reform bills argue they risk further air pollution and higher electricity costs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.