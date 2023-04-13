Treat of the Day: Brenham High School student awarded NROTC scholarship

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Brenham High School Senior Amelia Bayse was awarded a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship.

Only 1,200 of these scholarships are given out nationwide.

The scholarship pays all tuition, books, fees, and a monthly stipend in pursuit of a 4-year degree.

Bayse plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall as part of the Corps of Cadets.

