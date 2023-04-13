Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two people this week in connection to a shooting that happened at the beginning of the month.

Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened on April 4 on Legion Court near Old Kurten Road in Bryan.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the shooting, police did not believe this was a random incident. The motive for the shooting is still not publicly known at this time.

Williams has been released from jail on a $150,000 bond.

Nelson, who is also facing other charges not related to this incident specifically, is still in jail with bonds totaling $190,000.

