Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan

Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two people this week in connection to a shooting that happened at the beginning of the month.

Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened on April 4 on Legion Court near Old Kurten Road in Bryan.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the shooting, police did not believe this was a random incident. The motive for the shooting is still not publicly known at this time.

Williams has been released from jail on a $150,000 bond.

Nelson, who is also facing other charges not related to this incident specifically, is still in jail with bonds totaling $190,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket
Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls

Latest News

With the annual spring outlook for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, CSU scientists predict a...
Colorado State: Near/below average hurricane season upcoming
2023 Hurricane Season Outlook
2023 Hurricane Season Outlook
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
College Station Fire Department hosts ceremony
College Station Fire holds ceremony, pins badges on new employees