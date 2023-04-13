Ukrainian journalist visits Texas A&M to discuss his book and the impact of the war

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Lukanov made a stop at Texas A&M University on Wednesday as part of his book tour entitled “Reporter Volkovsky”.

He met with members of the student-organized Ukrainian Club to discuss how the war affected him and the obstacles he encountered as a journalist during the war.

Lukanov has been a journalist in Ukraine for over four decades, covering the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and has published thousands of articles, investigative reports, and human rights investigations in Ukrainian and international media.

According to Defiance Press & Publishing, “Reporter Volkovsky” is an impressive story of people whose lives were turned upside down by the Russian-Ukrainian war. The war not only divided life into “before” and “after” but also shattered the former familiar ideas and relationships between people.

During his visit to Texas A&M, Lukanov shared his unique perspective on the conflict, stating that while traditional news stories report what happened, his book expresses the Ukrainian point of view through fiction, which allows for a more expressive and concentrated description of the war.

“It’s very important to express this point, Ukrainian point of view,” Lukanov said. “You can write that it happened there at the time and so on and so on but if you are writing fiction, you can drive stories in one place, concentrate on the description of the work and be much more expressive.”

Lukanov’s visit to Texas A&M was also an opportunity for students to gain insight into the Russian-Ukrainian conflict from a journalist who has covered it for decades.

Natalya Kolomiets, the Vice President of the Ukrainian Club, left Ukraine with her family due to the war. Her hometown is only 200 miles away from Lukanov’s, making this experience even more rewarding for her.

“We’re kind of from close cities. I’m from the east of Ukraine, from Kharkiv the first capital of Ukraine by the way and he’s from Kyiv which is the capital right now,” said Kolomiets. “It is very interesting and I’m very glad that he came and he did his work. It’s very important and it’s very significant.”

Kolomiets stressed the importance of hearing from others who have gone through similar situations, stating that meeting Lukanov and hearing his emotional expressions was more impactful than just watching it on television or hearing from someone else.

“It’s good to watch it on the television and hear from someone but when you really meet someone experiences it, how they act, how they. their emotional expressions it’s like it’s the thing that catches the eye” Kolomiets says.

