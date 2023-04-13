Women’s golf in the hunt after first round of SEC Championship

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Alabama -- The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 7-over 295 and finished tied for 10th after the first round of the SEC Championship on Wednesday at the par-72, 6,331-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Legacy Course.

“We did not have a very tidy day,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We made the turn in solid position but leaked some oil on the back nine. However, the leaderboard is jammed up and this will come down to a couple of shots to decide who goes to match play. We are right in there. If today is our bad round, then we can build on that. Any team can make it to Saturday, and I am excited to get back out there tomorrow.”

The field sat in a log jam after day one, with teams in second through 13th being separated by just six strokes. A&M was one shot outside of the top eight, which it will need to be in to advance to match play by the end of the 54 holes of stroke play. Vanderbilt led the team standings at even-par 288 and the Commodores’ Celina Sattelkau paced the individual leaderboard at 4-under 68.

Jennie Park led the way for the Aggies, turning in an even-par 72 round on the first day. The senior holed two birdies, but her par save on No. 9 after hitting her tee shot into the woods was perhaps her most important number on a course where pars come at a premium. The Carrollton, Texas, native was tied for 13th heading into day two.

Zoe Slaughter nailed a team-high four birdies and came away with a 1-over 73 round. The junior hit a fist-pumping birdie on No. 15 from 12 feet out for the last birdie of her day. Slaughter held a share of 18th after round one.

Adela Cernousek tied for 27th with a 2-over 74 and Hailee Cooper tied for 47th after turning in a 4-over 76. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio rounded out the lineup tied for 64th.

Next Up

The Maroon & White will tee off at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday to begin the second round.

Team Standings

1 – Vanderbilt (E)

2 – Florida (+2)

T3 – Mississippi State (+4)

T3 – LSU (+4)

T5 – Alabama (+5)

T5 – South Carolina (+5)

T7 – Georgia (+6)

T7 – Auburn (+6)

T7 – Kentucky (+6)

T10 – Texas A&M (+7)

T10 – Tennessee (+7)

T10 – Ole Miss (+7)

13 – Missouri (+8)

14 – Arkansas (+18)

Place

Team/Player

Round 1

Overall

T10

Texas A&M

295 (+7)

295 (+7)

T13

Jennie Park

72 (E)

72 (E)

T18

Zoe Slaughter

73 (+1)

73 (+1)

T27

Adela Cernousek

74 (+2)

74 (+2)

T47

Hailee Cooper

76 (+4)

76 (+4)

T64

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

79 (+7)

79 (+7)

