Aggie Mom Boutique kicks off for Family Weekend at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To celebrate Family Weekend at Texas A&M, Aggie Moms from across the state are bringing handmade wares for their annual boutique.

The Aggie Mom’s Boutique is a fundraiser for Aggie students scholarships. The event will include boutique tables, raffles, and Benjamin Knox will be their signing his art.

“There is everything in there, if there is anything Aggie related that you want to find, you come here to Aggie Boutique and you will find it.” said Roxanne Forrest, Vice President of Federation Boutique.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Bethancourt of the Memorial Student Center.

