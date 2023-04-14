Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zoey
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zoey is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 14.
This medium-sized pup is about a year old.
She is a Cur, Black-Mouth mix.
Zoey is ready to go to her forever home: she is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccines.
The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.
