Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zoey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zoey is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 14.

This medium-sized pup is about a year old.

She is a Cur, Black-Mouth mix.

Zoey is ready to go to her forever home: she is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccines.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

