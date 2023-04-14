Aggies Host Texas State and UTSA for Home Tilts Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team concludes its spring exhibition slate Saturday with a pair of 60-minute matches against Texas State and UTSA at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White play Texas State at 1 p.m. to open the day. Texas State and UTSA face off at 3 p.m. Texas A&M puts a lid on the action with a 5 p.m. contest against UTSA.

All spring matches are free to the public. Due to baseball on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, there will be a parking fee at lots adjacent to Ellis Field.

Texas State logged a 12-5-2 mark last year, including 6-3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference.. UTSA was 12-6-4 in 2022 with a 4-3-3 ledger in Conference USA.

The Maroon & White are 3-1-1 in the spring and they have yielded just two goals in 330 minutes of play for a 0.55 goals against average.

The Aggies’ 2022 campaign ended with a 9-7-5 mark as head coach G Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I coach to reach the 500-win plateau.

