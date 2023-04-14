Aggies Host Texas State and UTSA for Home Tilts Saturday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team concludes its spring exhibition slate Saturday with a pair of 60-minute matches against Texas State and UTSA at Ellis Field.

The Maroon & White play Texas State at 1 p.m. to open the day. Texas State and UTSA face off at 3 p.m. Texas A&M puts a lid on the action with a 5 p.m. contest against UTSA.

All spring matches are free to the public. Due to baseball on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, there will be a parking fee at lots adjacent to Ellis Field.

Texas State logged a 12-5-2 mark last year, including 6-3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference.. UTSA was 12-6-4 in 2022 with a 4-3-3 ledger in Conference USA.

The Maroon & White are 3-1-1 in the spring and they have yielded just two goals in 330 minutes of play for a 0.55 goals against average.

The Aggies’ 2022 campaign ended with a 9-7-5 mark as head coach G Guerrieri became the fifth NCAA Division I coach to reach the 500-win plateau.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
scam alert
TDCJ warns about phone scam
Highest potential for storms is to the northeast of the Brazos Valley. Isolated stronger storms...
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan

Latest News

Aubrey Becker holds up her 400th strikeout ball next to Snook coach Dylan Conway
Snook Sophomore Aubrey Becker throws 400th career strikeout
College Station mixed doubles team Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyasheva
College Station, Centerville sends athletes to State Tennis Tournament
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M vs Missouri Baseball
Aggies, Tigers Move Up Series Finale to Noon