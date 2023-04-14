Aggies, Tigers Move Up Series Finale to Noon

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Officials from Texas A&M and Missouri have agreed to move up Saturday’s baseball series finale between the teams to a noon start.

The game was previously scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. first pitch at Blue Bell Park, but now will be pushed up an extra half hour. The game is still set to be aired on SEC Network+ and can be heard on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone.

Texas A&M took the first game of the series, 13-5, on Thursday night. The teams will play Game 2 of the series on Friday night, beginning at 6 p.m.

