Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Highest potential for storms is to the northeast of the Brazos Valley. Isolated stronger storms...
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case

Latest News

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Guardsman accused in records leak to remain jailed for now
The quick thinking of Miami-Dade police officers save a boy trapped in a submerged car....
‘I felt like I was dying:’ Police rescue child trapped in submerged vehicle
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
DOJ, drug maker ask Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill
The quick thinking of Miami-Dade police officers save a boy trapped in a submerged car....
‘I felt like I was dying:’ Police rescue child trapped in submerged vehicle