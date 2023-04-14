Brazos County Health District hosts community open house

By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District gave an up close and personal experience to members of the community Thursday.

The staff hosted an open house as part of public health week.

City councilmembers, first responders, residents and more attended the open house and heard how the health district helps Brazos County.

Director Santos Navarrette says it was great to showcase the health district to many members of the community.

“A lot of times folks don’t really know what we do so this was an opportunity for the community to learn about public health and what public health does for the community,” said Navarrette.

The Brazos County Health District hopes to have another open house later this year.

