Bryan High School mariachi band takes the stage at state competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Mariachi Los Vikingos showcased their talents in front of some of the best in the state on Friday.

Bryan ISD is hosting the Texas Association of Mariachi Educators competition Friday, where both the junior varsity mariachi band and varsity band are competing.

Over 30 mariachi bands are in the area to perform.

Tickets are still available to watch the performances.

