Bryan High School mariachi band takes the stage at state competition

(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Mariachi Los Vikingos showcased their talents in front of some of the best in the state on Friday.

Bryan ISD is hosting the Texas Association of Mariachi Educators competition Friday, where both the junior varsity mariachi band and varsity band are competing.

Over 30 mariachi bands are in the area to perform.

Tickets are still available to watch the performances.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
scam alert
TDCJ warns about phone scam
Highest potential for storms is to the northeast of the Brazos Valley. Isolated stronger storms...
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Savannah Philharmonic to perform in Statesboro Friday night, first of three shows this weekend
People shop items at the "Aggie Moms Boutique" for Family Weekend.
Aggie Mom Boutique kicks off for Family Weekend at Texas A&M
There will be over 30 vendors from around the state with various styles of work, live music,...
Downtown Bryan to fill the streets with art, culture
Weekend Gardener: A guide to help you decide what and when to plant vegetables
Weekend Gardener: A guide to help you decide when and what type of vegetables to plant