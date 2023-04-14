Bush Library prepares for 25th Anniversary Celebration and more

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Bush Presidential Library is about to celebrate a big anniversary -- 25 years in Aggieland.

The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration is Saturday, April 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Museum admission will be free all day. Then beginning at 5 p.m., there will be bounce houses, food trucks, and cake. The entertainment lineup also begins at 5 p.m. and includes the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, Aggieland Mariachi, The Killer Dueling Pianos, Singing Cadets and fireworks!

Parking for this event will be free in the Fan Field lot on Research Parkway, directly across from the Bush Library and Museum. Barbara Bush Drive will be closed beginning at 4:30 p.m., so you must enter the event via Research Parkway.

Another celebration will take place this summer. In honor what would have been the 99th birthday of President Bush on June 12, and Mrs. Bush’s 98th birthday on June 8, museum visitors are invited to the Bush Birthday Tribute on June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free birthday cake, popcorn, and refreshments in the rotunda.

There are a few new exhibits to look forward to as well. Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art will be at the museum starting on May 26. A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told... A Century of Aggie Football will come in August just in time for football season.

For more information, go to the Bush Library’s website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.