College Station, Centerville sends athletes to State Tennis Tournament

College Station mixed doubles team Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyasheva
College Station mixed doubles team Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyasheva(College Station High School)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both College Station and Centerville are sending mixed doubles teams to the state tennis tournament in San Antonio.

For the Cougars, top-seeded Paxton O’Shea and Maya Diyashevaare posted a 6-0, 6-3 win over Andrea Delgado and Sebastian Delgado from Richmond’s Foster High School in the regional finals. The impressive duo only dropped a total of 10 games in 4 matches. This will be junior O’Shea’s second trip to state and freshman Diyasheva’s first trip. The class 5A portion of the state tournament will be held at the Anne Marie Tennis Center in San Antonio on April 25-26.

Centerville's Jennifer Gonzales, Christian Long, and Ethan Flori at the Tennis Regional...
Centerville's Jennifer Gonzales, Christian Long, and Ethan Flori at the Tennis Regional Championships(Centerville High School)

For the first time, Centerville senior Jennifer Gonzales and junior Christian Long will be headed to San Antonio as Region 3 runner-up mixed doubles. They defeated Crawford in a playback match 6-4 6-3 to earn their ticket. And Senior Ethan Flori will return to San Antonio for a third year in a row. This time however he will compete in Men’s singles as the Region 3 champion defeating Garrison 6-4 6-4.

