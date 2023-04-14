Downtown Bryan to fill the streets with art, culture

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s going to be a busy weekend in the Brazos Valley with Texas A&M’s Family Weekend and a long list of other events. The Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The streets will be filled with art, culture and much more.

“We just encourage people coming for Family Weekend to come to Downtown Bryan and make a full day out of it,” Destination Bryan’s Abigail Noel said. “You can start with the farmers market at 8 a.m., then come to the art fair, grab lunch and do some shopping. It’s an endless day.”

There will be over 30 art vendors from around the state with various styles of work, live music, demonstrations, a 3D chalk muralist and kids activities. Something that’s new this year is the seminar tent where people can learn about different art mediums.

Missy Barron, the owner of The Frame Gallery, will lead seminars on how to properly care for artwork and how to stretch canvases. There will also be seminars on linocut prints, jelly pad printmaking, crocheting and more.

Barron will also be co-hosting the Budding Artist Tent, which is for up-and-coming artists. They’ll have different styles of art, jewelry and even poets who’ll be writing pieces on demand.

“They’re really just trying to get out and make a name for themselves and begin to sell their artwork,” Barron said.

Families will enjoy getting a behind-the-scenes look into how artists construct their pieces. Jeremy Thompson will be joined by other artists to do steamroller printing, which has become a crowd favorite at the Street & Art Fair. It’s a mixture of powerful machinery and delicate lino printmaking.

“It’s just so much fun to see printing on such a large scale,” Thompson said.

Amanda Bartel, the owner of White Lotus Pottery, will be bringing her studio to the event. Some of her students will be making pottery in the street. She’ll also have some of her pieces for sale.

Bartel enjoys creating pieces that are both beautiful and functional.

“I’m so excited to be a part of a community that supports artists the way that this event does,” Bartel said.

You can find more details on the Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair including the activity schedules and parking instructions here.

