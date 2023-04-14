Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On April 15, Historic Downtown Bryan will be your go-to destination for the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair.

Abigail Noel says, “Downtown Bryan is a Texas Cultural District. So it’s an area that definitely fosters the arts in all ways, shapes, and forms. So we have the art fair to really highlight that.”

You will find pottery, sculpting, watercolor arts and hand made creations of various forms.

The fair will celebrate the downtown community’s rich tradition of supporting the arts by allowing artists and creators from across the state to showcase their work.

Noel says visitors need to make their way to the seminar tent while they are there. “If you’re wanting to get actual hands on experience with some different art mediums like canvas stretching, knitting, and crocheting, you have the opportunity to be part of the seminar tent.”

The event is free on Saturday, April 15 and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Historic Downtown Bryan.

There will be live music, family-friendly activities, hands on art demonstrations, shopping, education and more!

