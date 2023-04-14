Drug maker asks Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill

The Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the abortion pill case. (Source: CNN, DANCOR LABORATORIES, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A drug manufacturer asked the Supreme Court on Friday to preserve access to its abortion drug free from restrictions imposed by lower court rulings, while a legal fight continues.

Danco Laboratories filed its emergency request with the high court less than two days after an appeals court ruling in a case from Texas that had the effect of tightening the rules under which the drug, mifepristone, can be prescribed and dispensed.

The new limits would take effect Saturday unless the court acts before then.

The fight over mifepristone lands at the Supreme Court less than a year after conservative justices reversed Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.

An appeal from the Biden administration also is expected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Highest potential for storms is to the northeast of the Brazos Valley. Isolated stronger storms...
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case

Latest News

This image provided by the European Space Agency depicts the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice,...
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Guardsman accused in classified records leak to appear in court
Thabo Bester is accused of faking his death to escape a high-security prison. Others, including...
Police: Inmate faked death to escape maximum security prison in S. Africa
FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space...
FAA to better manage air travel disruption caused by space launches