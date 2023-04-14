Free Music Friday: Brian Turner Band- Rockabilly Deluxe Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brian Turner Band-Rockabilly Deluxe Show joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on April 14.

Rockabilly Deluxe Show is a Texas styled rockabilly band, emphasizing high energy, swinging songs by Buddy Holly, Gene Vincent, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and more.

In 2001, Jimmy Umstattd and Brian Turner put together the Rockabilly Deluxe Show and have regular gigs at Austin’s iconic Broken Spoke, Hill’s Café, and the Backstage, as well as gigs all over the State of Texas.

However, the band is no stranger to the Brazos Valley. They have played at the Ice House, the Grand Stafford, and at the Palace, and at the Canteen.

The band has a show Friday night at the Canteen Bar & Grill at 7:30 p.m.

They performed for First News at Four. Their full performance is below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

