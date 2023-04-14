Get your hands on the Aggie ‘Ring Day’ official shirt

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On April 13 and 14, thousands of Aggies had the opportunity to put on their Aggie Rings for the very first time ever.

Blake Bodin Marketing Director of Aggieland Outfitters and Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of ‘20, shared with The Three just how special Aggie Ring Day was for him. Bodin says he has so many memories of his own Ring Day celebration with friends and family making their way into town for the event.

This year there’s a collaborative effort between Aggieland Outfitters and the Association of Former Students to fashion a very special t-shirt to commemorate the day. The official Aggie Ring Day T-shirt has been selling for the past couple of weeks. Bodin says, “we’re actually going to have this new venture working with the Association of Former Students.” He continues, ”for Ring Day and we’re going to be selling this shirt.”

Bodin says proceeds will be given back to the Association, so they can do “all the good that they do” hosting various events and continuing traditions.

Bodin describes the shirt as simple, with maroon and black details. The official Aggie Ring Day t-shirt was designed by A&M student graphic designer, Ella Ziober ‘25.

