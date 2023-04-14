Girl Scouts needs volunteers for Camp Howdy

By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Girls Scouts of Bryan/College Station are gearing up for their annual Camp Howdy this summer and registration is open.

Camp Howdy is a Girl Scout day camp for girls going into 1st grade through 12th grade.

This 100 percent volunteer run day camp experience is a week full of Girl Scout traditions, outdoor skill building and emergency preparedness based activities.

This year’s theme is Howdy Apocalypse 2023. Each day, the girls will do a craft, learn a new survival skill and sing songs. Participants will have a cook out day over a campfire, participate in skits and on Friday, there will be a water day complete with snow cones.

Camp Howdy Day Camp runs from Monday, June 5 to Friday June 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Camp Howdy is located off Jones Road in Bryan.

Organizers are looking for adults that can volunteer a week of their time. To qualify you must pass a background check and attend a Saturday training session.

The Saturday training dates are May 6 and May 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Registration is open for adult volunteers and campers at bcsgirlscouts.org.

