Hear their voices across Aggieland this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now in their 121st touring season, the Singing Cadets will be performing over 60 concerts this year throughout Texas, the United States, and the world.

You have the chance to attend their upcoming Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in Rudder Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for General Admission or free with your valid Texas A&M student ID card.

“We’ve been part of Family Weekend for the past 100 years. We’re really excited to share with the community all of the hard work we’ve put in this year,” PR Manager, Jakob Schwartzenberg said.

At the end of May, the Singing Cadets are taking a trip to Greece to perform.

“We’re getting the chance to sing at different theatres throughout the Greek Islands,” Schwartzenberg said.

If you’d like to follow along, follow the Singing Cadets on social media.

