Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham commits to North American University

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham signed his letter of intent to play football at North American University in Houston next year on Friday.

For the Eagles, Langham has been a four year starter at defensive back and will play defensive back at NAU.

He also started at quarterback for two years for Hearne. As a senior, he rushed for 652 yards and passed for 338 yards with 17 touchdowns.

On the defensive side he had 58 tackles, 4 interceptions and one touchdown.

He plans to study exercise science.

Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham makes his commitment official to play at North American University. ✍🏽🏈@KeyshawnLangham @HEARNEEAGLESFB pic.twitter.com/RaKiXM3BVd — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) April 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.