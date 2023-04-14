Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham commits to North American University

Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham makes his commitment official to play at North American University.
Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham makes his commitment official to play at North American University.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham signed his letter of intent to play football at North American University in Houston next year on Friday.

For the Eagles, Langham has been a four year starter at defensive back and will play defensive back at NAU.

He also started at quarterback for two years for Hearne. As a senior, he rushed for 652 yards and passed for 338 yards with 17 touchdowns.

On the defensive side he had 58 tackles, 4 interceptions and one touchdown.

He plans to study exercise science.

