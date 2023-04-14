Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham commits to North American University
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham signed his letter of intent to play football at North American University in Houston next year on Friday.
For the Eagles, Langham has been a four year starter at defensive back and will play defensive back at NAU.
He also started at quarterback for two years for Hearne. As a senior, he rushed for 652 yards and passed for 338 yards with 17 touchdowns.
On the defensive side he had 58 tackles, 4 interceptions and one touchdown.
He plans to study exercise science.
