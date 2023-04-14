Nine run 3rd powers Aggies past Mizzou 13-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M Aggies used a nine-run third inning to power past the Missouri Tigers, 13-5, in the series opener on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Thursday night.

The Aggies (21-13, 6-7 SEC) did not let a pair of early Mizzou (21-12, 4-9 SEC) scoring innings go unanswered, taking advantage of free bases and errors.

Missouri scored three times in each of the first two innings and led 3-1 after a Hank Zeisler two-run homer in the second, but the Aggies answered with a nine-run bottom half of the inning and never let the Tigers back in the game.

Trevor Werner homered and was one of four Aggies with two RBI apiece. The Texas A&M offense only had eight hits but drew 10 walks and took advantage of four Tiger miscues in the field in the game.

Nathan Dettmer got the start on the mound, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up three runs before Shane Sdao entered in relief. The freshman stabilized things and went on to pitch 3.1 innings with three punchouts to earn his first career victory.

Brad Rudis closed the game striking out two and scattering a hit in 2.0 innings of work.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 2 BB

Ryan Targac - 2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI

Jack Moss – 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Jace LaViolette - 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI

Shane Sdao (W, 1-1) – 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

UP NEXT

The Texas A&M Aggies will try to claim its third straight series victory on Friday at 6 p.m. on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park against the Tigers.

