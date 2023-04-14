Nine run 3rd powers Aggies past Mizzou 13-5

Highlights: Texas A&M tops Missouri 13-5
By Ben Rikard / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M Aggies used a nine-run third inning to power past the Missouri Tigers, 13-5, in the series opener on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Thursday night. 

The Aggies (21-13, 6-7 SEC) did not let a pair of early Mizzou (21-12, 4-9 SEC) scoring innings go unanswered, taking advantage of free bases and errors.

Missouri scored three times in each of the first two innings and led 3-1 after a Hank Zeisler two-run homer in the second, but the Aggies answered with a nine-run bottom half of the inning and never let the Tigers back in the game. 

Trevor Werner homered and was one of four Aggies with two RBI apiece. The Texas A&M offense only had eight hits but drew 10 walks and took advantage of four Tiger miscues in the field in the game. 

Nathan Dettmer got the start on the mound, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up three runs before Shane Sdao entered in relief. The freshman stabilized things and went on to pitch 3.1 innings with three punchouts to earn his first career victory.

Brad Rudis closed the game striking out two and scattering a hit in 2.0 innings of work. 

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 2 BB

Ryan Targac - 2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI

Jack Moss – 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Jace LaViolette - 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI

Shane Sdao (W, 1-1) – 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

UP NEXT

The Texas A&M Aggies will try to claim its third straight series victory on Friday at 6 p.m. on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park against the Tigers.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
Heath Thomas Curry
Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case
Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Calvert resident wins $3 million lottery with scratch ticket

Latest News

Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls 5pm
Highlights: Texas A&M tops Missouri 13-5
Highlights: Texas A&M tops Missouri 13-5
No. 24 A&M falls to No. 9 South Carolina
Caldwell and Normangee to be represented at UIL State Tennis
Caldwell and Normangee to be represented at UIL State Tennis