No. 2 Aggies Open Final Road Trip in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens its final regular season road trip versus No. 57 Wildcats, Friday, April 14, at the Boone Tennis Center with first serve set for 11 a.m. CT.

The Aggies (23-1, 11-0 SEC) secured their 11th sweep of the season versus Mississippi State (7-0), their last time out. Then-No. 68 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres began the match with a dominant victory on court 2 over Gia Cohen/Maddie Bemisderfer (6-1). The Bulldogs responded on court 3, but then-No. 20 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing answered the call, as they bested Emma Antonaki/ Dharani Niroshan on court 1 (6-4), claiming the doubles point. With that doubles win Goldsmith tied the program’s record for career doubles wins with 117. The Maroon & White carried their momentum into singles winning on all six courts, sweeping the match.

“We’re excited for another tough match tomorrow,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We’ve had three excellent practices, both indoor and out to prepare for all conditions. We’re playing with a lot of confidence and are getting better day-by-day.”

A&M holds the lead in the all-time series with Kentucky (12-11, 4-7 SEC), 7-4. The Wildcats have had the better of the matchups when playing in Lexington, with the Aggies last win in Kentucky territory coming in 2013.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its updated team, singles and doubles rankings, April 11. The Maroon & White remained ranked No. 2 in nation having held the position for six straight weeks. Stoiana holds steady at No. 2 in singles, while Carson Branstine advances four spots to No. 51. Kupres and Ewing remain in the top-75 at No. 53 and No. 75, respectively. No. 105 Gianna Pielet, No. 112 Daria Smetannikov and No. 119 Jayci Goldsmith round out the singles rankings. A&M still boast four ranked pairings, with No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine leading the way, followed by No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing. Concluding the ranks are No. 58 Goldsmith/Stoiana and finally No. 69 Kupres/Stoiana

Stoiana was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for the third straight week, this was her sixth honor of the season. She has received 10 weekly honors, which is the most through a players opening two seasons in conference history.

Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team for the second consecutive year. She most recently dedicated a great deal to service, joining the Texas A&M athletics Mission of Hope trip, where she and fellow student-athletes travelled to the Dominican Republic followed by Haiti. The trip involved two core components, strategic ministry time and community advancement projects. Goldsmith also plays a key role in aiding women’s sports in the local community, as she participates in A&M’s WeCubed initiative which encourages, equip sand empowers female student-athletes at Texas A&M and beyond. The group has hosted a number of community and networking events within the community and beyond.

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres leads the team and conference with 18 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .947 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .950.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 18 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .895.

The Aggies boast a .941 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 17-1 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 15-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 27-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 51 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Mary Stoiana is on a 12-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Stoiana is undefeated in dual match doubles matches among two pairs, 14-0.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 20 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 16 ranked matches this season, nine of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 22 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 11 opponents this season.

Mary Stoiana reached and has maintained a program high No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings.

Jayci Goldsmith has tied the program’s record for career doubles wins with 117.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts seven singles players and four doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 51 Carson Branstine, No. 53 Mia Kupres, No. 75 Salma Ewing, No. 105 Gianna Pielet, No. 112 Daria Smetannikov and No. 119 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 58 Stoiana/Goldsmith and No. 69 Stoiana/Kupres.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors six times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5 and April 12.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Jayci Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

