No. 2 Women’s Tennis Secures Back-to-Back SEC Titles

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its second straight Southeastern Conference regular season title following a win over Kentucky (5-2), Friday at the Boone Tennis Center.

The Wildcats (12-12, 4-8 SEC) just outlasted the Aggies (24-1, 12-0 SEC) in a tightly contested doubles point. No. 69 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres shutout the Wildcats’ Zoe Hammond/Lidia González on court 2 (6-0). Kentucky then responded as it claimed courts 1 and 3, securing the point.

Needing a response, the Maroon & White did just that. Jeanette Mireles knotted the teams at one, as she dominated Hammond on court 6 (6-1, 6-1). Jayci Goldsmith immediately followed up on court 4, securing a straight-set victory over Carlota Molina on court 4 (6-3, 6-2). No. 2 Stoiana continued her winning ways, as she extended her winning streak to 13, besting No. 41 Flor Urrutia on court 1 (6-1, 6-4). Standout freshman, No. 53 Kupres clinched the match and title for the Aggies on court 4, as she beat out Ellie Eades on court 3 (6-2, 6-3). No. 75 Salma Ewing added the final point for A&M, as she outlasted Elizabeth Stevens on court 2 (7-6(4), 6-2).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on the today’s match…

“We had a tough match today, but our girls pulled through. Kentucky played a really good doubles point, but we responded well in singles and pulled away with a comfortable win.”

Weaver on securing back-to-back conference titles…

“Clinching back-to-back SEC titles doesn’t happen very often, and it comes down to the great group we have. Playing at this level consistently is extremely difficult, but our girls handled the pressure all year and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Jayci Goldsmith on clinching back-to-back conference titles…

“It’s awesome, we knew coming here that this match would be the determining factor. Everyone was super pumped, and we played a great match.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies conclude their regular season in Nashville, Tennessee, where they face No. 32 Vanderbilt, April 16, at the Currey Tennis Center, with first serve set for 11 a.m.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

No. 2 Mary Stoiana (18-1) Def. No. 41 Flor Urrutia (6-1, 6-4)

No. 75 Salma Ewing (13-7) Def. Elizabeth Stevens (7-6(4), 6-2)

No. 53 Mia Kupres (19-1) Def. Ellie Eades (6-2, 6-3)

No. 119 Jayci Goldsmith (17-3) Def. Carlota Molina (6-3, 6-2)

Lidia González Def. No. 112 Daria Smetannikov (11-5) (7-5, 7-5)

Jeanette Mireles (12-2) Def. Zoe Hammond (6-1, 6-1)

Doubles Results

No. 29 Carlota Molina/Elizabeth Stevens Def. No. 22 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing (18-5) (6-2)

No. 69 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres (6-0) Def. Zoe Hammond/Lidia González (6-0)

Ellie Eades/Florencia Urrutia Def. Daria Smetannikov/Gianna Pielet (1-2) (6-4)

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres leads the team and conference with 19 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .950 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .952.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 18 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .895.

The Aggies boast a .944 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 17-2 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 16-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 28-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 52 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Mary Stoiana is on a 13-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Stoiana is undefeated in dual match doubles matches among two pairs, 15-0.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 20 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 17 ranked matches this season, nine of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only four doubles points through 22 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 11 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has tied the program’s record for career doubles wins with 117.

The Aggies have won back-to-back SEC regular season titles.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts seven singles players and four doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 51 Carson Branstine, No. 53 Mia Kupres, No. 75 Salma Ewing, No. 105 Gianna Pielet, No. 112 Daria Smetannikov No. 119 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 58 Stoiana/Goldsmith and No. 69 Stoiana/Kupres.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors six times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5 and April 12.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Jayci Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

