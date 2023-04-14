No. 21 Texas A&M Set for SEC Road Series at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 21 Texas A&M softball takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday night at 5 p.m. at the Carolina Softball Stadium.

The three-game set features Saturday’s game that will air nationally on the SEC Network at 1 p.m. with Courtney Lyle and Danielle Lawrie on the call. The bookend games will stream on the SEC Network+ as Sunday’s series finale is set for 12 p.m. Fans can also listen to Matt Simon on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

SEC ROAD HISTORY

The Aggies are 35-77 in SEC road games and are 10-26 in those series, including two series wins this season. Prior to this season, Texas A&M last won multiple conference road series in a season in 2017 when they swept No. 22 Ole Miss on March 17-19, took two at South Carolina on April 1-2 and went 2-1 in Arkansas on April 14-16. A&M’s series win at No. 7 Arkansas marked the first SEC Opening Weekend road series win since joining the league.

CONFERENCE ROAD WARRIORS

Senior Morgan Smith (.313) and juniors Trinity Cannon (.438), Julia Cottrill (.368) and Rylen Wiggins (.500) are each batting over. 300 at the plate, while leading the Aggies to a 4-2 record in SEC road games. Cannon has gone 7-for-16 at the dish, including two home runs, five RBI and six runs, with a .813 slugging percentage and a .450 on-base percentage. Batting an even .500 in conference play, Wiggins has yet to strikeout going 7-for-14 with one double and three RBI, while owning a .571 slugging percentage and .563 on base percentage.

LIGHTS OUT KENNEDY

Most recently, Emiley “Lefty” Kennedy has slammed the door shut coming out of the bullpen. The Woodlands native has earned wins in her last three appearances totaling 12.1 innings and striking out 13, while not allowing a single run. Down 1-0 to Mississippi State, Lefty tossed 4.1 innings and struck out six batters, while allowing two hits and only one walk in the come from behind win. A day later, the hard thrower made a relief appearance in the fourth inning going 4.0 innings and striking out two, while allowing one hit and one walk to complete the Aggie sweep of Mississippi State. In her most recent outing on Wednesday, she kept a stingy Ragin’ Cajun offense at bay earning the win after 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K.

LOKO FOR KOKO

Shortstop Koko Wooley made her presence felt in a multitude of ways each game during the Texas A&M sweep of Mississippi State this past weekend. The sophomore totaled a .455 average at the dish going 5-for-11, while driving in three runs, scoring three runs and stealing two bases. The La Porte, Texas, native capped the series Monday night going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and one run. Wooley completed the series with a team high .727 slugging percentage.

SEC WEEKLY

After Koko went loko over the weekend, the shortstop earned SEC Co-Player of the Week honors, while Keely Williams garnered SEC Freshman of the Week recognition. Williams batted leadoff and played left field in all three starts Easter weekend. The Cibolo, Texas, native was .375 at the plate going 3-for-8, scoring three runs and recording three putouts. Williams also earned three walks and never struck out, finishing the series with a team high .545 on-base percentage. The pair of honors were career first for the Aggie duo and registers as the first time an Aggie duo claimed honors in the same week since Payton McBride (Freshman) and Samantha Show (Pitcher) did so on February 27, 2017.

INSIDE THE SERIES

South Carolina holds the series advantage over Texas A&M, 27-15. The Gamecocks enter the game 27-12 overall and 4-8 in SEC play, while the Aggies are 26-13 overall and 8-7 in the SEC. Most recently, the Maroon & White have won four of the last five meetings and eight of the last 10.

