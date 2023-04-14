No. 24 A&M falls to No. 9 South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell to No. 9 South Carolina (4-1), Thursday at Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (14-10, 6-5 SEC) fired first, claiming the doubles point over the Gamecocks (18-5, 7-4 SEC). New pair, Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins started the match with a bang, as they took down the No. 1 ranked team in the nation Connor Thomson/Toby Samuel on court 1 (6-3). South Carolina answered back taking court 3 in a tiebreak (7-6(5). Raphael Perot/Kenner Taylor handled the pressure, defeating Raphael Lambling/Casey Hoole (7-6(4)) in a tiebreak on court 3 to secure the early lead.

The Gamecocks flipped the momentum at the start of singles play, claiming four consecutive points to clinch the match. Guido Marson was fighting point-for-point in the opening set, and was mounting a comeback in set two before the Gamecocks sealed the victory. Luke Casper was also battling on court 6, as he headed to a third set to decide the winner before the match was called.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on today’s match…

“We had a very encouraging doubles point, and I thought our guys competed very well against some of the best doubles teams in the nation. We had our chances early in singles to put our stamp on the match, but they were up to the task and won the big points overall giving them the victory.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies close out their regular season at home, as they host a doubleheader with No. 17 Auburn and Incarnate Word, Sunday, April 16, with first serves set for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

No. 8 Toby Samuel Def. No. 64 Raphael Perot (6-1, 2-6)

No. 17 Connor Thompson Def. No. 110 Pierce Rollins (6-3, 6-3)

James Story Def. Giulio Perego (6-4, 6-4)

Guido Marson – No. 120 Raphael Lambling (4-6, 2-3) unfinished

No. 102 Casey Hoole Def. Trey Hilderbrand (4-6, 6-2, 6-1)

Luke Casper - Jake Beasley (6-3, 4-6) unfinished

Doubles Matches

Pierce Rollins/Matthis Ross Def. No. 1 Connor Thomson/Toby Samuel (6-3)

No. 51 Jake Beasley/James Story Def. Trey Hilderbrand/Giulio Perego (7-6(5))

Raphael Perot/Kenner Taylor Def. Raphael Lambling/Casey Hoole (7-6(4))

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 14.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with six ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 4-0 record in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won nine ranked matches this season, three of those have been the top 25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts three singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 56 Noah Schachter, No. 64 Raphael Perot and No. 110 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 43 Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand.

