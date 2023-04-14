Over 6,000 students recieve class ring during “Aggie Ring Day”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Texas A&M students are rocking some new bling.

Thursday and Friday Texas A&M students will be receiving their class rings during Aggie Ring Day.

Aggie rings are given to students who attend Texas A&M and have completed over 90 hours of class.

The rings were presented on Texas A&M’s campus at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center.

Students were able to have family with them as they received their rings and parents of former students presented rings to their children who are current students.

Association of Former Students Vice President Scot Walker says there isn’t a tradition like Aggie Ring Day across higher education.

“Here at Texas A&M 94 to 95 percent of the undergraduates who meet the requirements actually come over and order a ring. The next highest I know of is Clemson where it’s about 20 percent,” said Walker.

Around 15,000 rings are expected to be given out between current and former students in 2023.

