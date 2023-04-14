Over 6,700 Aggies got their Aggie Rings this week

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Texas A&M University students celebrated a special milestone this week.

On April 13 and 14 over 6,700 Aggies received their hard-earned Aggie Rings.

Aggie Ring Day is one of the most anticipated milestones in an Aggie student’s career. The event, hosted at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center, is celebrated three times a year: April, September and November.

Learn more about the Aggie Ring here.

