Rudder boys and girls gymnastic teams advance to state

Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Class 5A Region II gymnastics meet wrapped up today over at Rudder High School.

In the girls competition, College Station High needed to finish in the top 3 to advance to state. Emily Thompson on the floor exercise receives a score of 9.55 for her efforts. The Cougars finish 4th as a team and will not advance.

A&M Consolidated will also not advance as a team. Avri Ramos finished second in vault with a score of 9.6 and 4th all-around. The Tigers finish 7th in the team race with a total score of 51.70.

The Rudder Lady Rangers claimed the Region II title thanks to a 1-2 finish in the All Around. Macy Fletcher claims silver. Finishes third on the vault, while Savannah Hall claims gold.

On the boys side, Elijah Acosta got the Rangers off to a strong start in the opening event. The sophomore got 4th on the floor with a score of 8.8 and finished 9th all-around. Michael Farnsworth followed close behind with a score of 8.5.

Up next Junior Asher Rice leads the way for Rudder and takes 5th place on the rings with a score of 7.4.

Kingwood swept the boys all-around gold through silver and finished in first place 17.7 points ahead of the Rangers.

