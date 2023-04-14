Show off your ‘green thumb’ on National Gardening Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Gardening Day on April 14th encourages gardeners and would-be gardeners to pick up a shovel, plant some seeds, and kick off a beautiful year of homegrown bounty.

Whether you want to grow vegetables, fruit, flowers, houseplants, or anything in between, National Gardening Day celebrates a satisfying pastime that you will enjoy for decades.

Texas Plant Connection joined The Three to share tips for properly caring for your plants this season.

“It’s all about finding the right plant and the right place,” Owner Sarah Quinn said. “First identify where you want to put your plant. From there, you can start looking at different options as far as different colors, different textures, and different types of plants.”

Quinn says there are many benefits to having plants around your home and yard.

“Not only do they help purify the air, but there’s also so many mental health benefits. There’s been numerous studies shown that prove how plants improve the quality of our lives,” Quinn said.

If you don’t know where to start your green thumb journey, you can find help from experts at Texas Plant Connection in Downtown Bryan. They are open Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

