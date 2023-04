SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook softball player Aubrey Becker threw her 400th career strikeout in a game against Iola.

Becker is only a sophomore but the Bluejay pitcher threw a shutout against the Bulldogs 12-0 with six strikeouts including her milestone number 400.

Snook will host Somerville Friday night at 6:00.

