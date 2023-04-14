Texas A&M Women’s rubgy team preparing for national championship tournament

Texas A&M is dominating one of the fastest growing sports in the country
Texas A&M is dominating one of the fastest growing sports in the country(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is dominating one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

The women’s club rugby team will be traveling to Maryland to compete in the National 7s Collegiate Rugby Championship later this month.

The team says they are not shocked by their success but are impressed that they were able to qualify for the championship when almost half of the team is made up of rookies.

“We have a lot of people that it’s only their first year playing or maybe their first two years and they’re going to nationals this year. It’s been really really exciting to see their growth throughout the year,” said coach Rebecca Carcano.

While the team is focused on bringing a championship back to Aggieland, they also hope they will be able to grow the sport across collegiate athletics

“That’s what we’re looking for in the next 10 years is to kind of make it easier to go from youth to the national team,” said Carcano.

If you want to watch Texas A&M Women’s Rugby compete in the championship, you can stream the games on Youtube.

The championship begins on April 28.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
scam alert
TDCJ warns about phone scam
Highest potential for storms is to the northeast of the Brazos Valley. Isolated stronger storms...
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan

Latest News

Camp Howdy is a week-long Girl Scout day camp for girls going into 1st grade through 12th grade.
Girl Scouts needs volunteers for Camp Howdy
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Camp Howdy is a week-long Girl Scout day camp for girls going into 1st grade through 12th grade.
Girl Scout Camp Howdy needs volunteers