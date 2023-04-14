Texas A&M Women’s rubgy team preparing for national championship tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is dominating one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

The women’s club rugby team will be traveling to Maryland to compete in the National 7s Collegiate Rugby Championship later this month.

The team says they are not shocked by their success but are impressed that they were able to qualify for the championship when almost half of the team is made up of rookies.

“We have a lot of people that it’s only their first year playing or maybe their first two years and they’re going to nationals this year. It’s been really really exciting to see their growth throughout the year,” said coach Rebecca Carcano.

While the team is focused on bringing a championship back to Aggieland, they also hope they will be able to grow the sport across collegiate athletics

“That’s what we’re looking for in the next 10 years is to kind of make it easier to go from youth to the national team,” said Carcano.

If you want to watch Texas A&M Women’s Rugby compete in the championship, you can stream the games on Youtube.

The championship begins on April 28.

