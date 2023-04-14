Three dead following two shootings on I-45 in Walker & Montgomery Counties

HUNTSVILLE-MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) -Law enforcement officials from Walker and Montgomery Counties are working to determine whether a series of shooting incidents on I-45 North are not only connected but also linked to biker gangs.

The shootings took place on Friday and occurred about 40 miles apart, resulting in three fatalities and one person being wounded. Authorities have stated that they suspect the incidents are connected to gangs.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported a heavy police presence on I-45 northbound at Oakwood Drive in the Spring area around 11:30 a.m. following a shooting incident involving a motorcyclist.

In a statement, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after arriving at the 25000 block of I-14 in Spring they learned that a 32-year-old male had been shot.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the victim was transported to a local hospital and received medical attention but later died.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit and Gang Task Force are actively investigating the shooting.

Huntsville Police, DPS and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office later responded to a shooting on I-45 in Huntsville shortly after 12 p.m., where three individuals on motorcycles were shot while traveling northbound on I-45 near Clayton Homes.

Police say two male victims ages 43 and 69 were pronounced dead on the scene while the third male victim, 61, was flown to Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Huntsville Police say the three victims were all riding motorcycles ad wearing clothing and insignia that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

