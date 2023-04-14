Treat of the Day: Rudder High School gymnastic teams qualify for state

Treat of the Day: Rudder High School gymnastic teams qualify for state
Treat of the Day: Rudder High School gymnastic teams qualify for state(Bryan ISD)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The James Earl Rudder High School girls and boys gymnastics teams qualified for the state competition later this month.

The Rudder Lady Rangers claimed the Region II title Thursday.

Savannah Hall was named the girls All-Around, and Macy Fletcher was 2nd place All-Around.

The boys took home the silver medal.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riverside Parkway is blocked off at HSS Parkway
Texas A&M among series of statewide campus ‘swatting’ calls
The video, taken through the drive-thru window just after 11 a.m. by Breuna Merchant, shows the...
Concerned customer shares video of rat inside Bryan restaurant
scam alert
TDCJ warns about phone scam
Highest potential for storms is to the northeast of the Brazos Valley. Isolated stronger storms...
Growing potential for storms Saturday, severe weather possible
Semaj Nelson, 20, from Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, from College Station, were arrested on...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Legion Court in Bryan

Latest News

Brenham High School Senior Amelia Bayse was awarded a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps...
Treat of the Day: Brenham High School student awarded NROTC scholarship
Treat of the Day: Brenham High School student awarded NROTC scholarship
Treat of the Day: Brenham High School student awarded NROTC scholarship
Bryan ISD took home the fork at the 2023 Taste of Aggieland
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students bring home the fork at Taste of Aggieland
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students bring home the fork at Taste of Aggieland
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students bring home the fork at Taste of Aggieland