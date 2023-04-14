Treat of the Day: Rudder High School gymnastic teams qualify for state
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The James Earl Rudder High School girls and boys gymnastics teams qualified for the state competition later this month.
The Rudder Lady Rangers claimed the Region II title Thursday.
Savannah Hall was named the girls All-Around, and Macy Fletcher was 2nd place All-Around.
The boys took home the silver medal.
