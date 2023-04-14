Weekend Gardener: A guide to help you decide when and what type of vegetables to plant

By Karla Castillo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a great season to plant some vegetables in your home garden. There’s a guide that helps you find the right type and time to do it.

“We are at the height of planting our spring vegetable garden and a couple of things,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife. “The Master Gardeners of Brazos County have put together this incredible planting guide and it will tell you exactly when to plant, the range of how long you have to plant, because I know we’re all busy.”

You can find that guide here.

“The other thing that this guide has is they have the varieties that are best for our area. They’ve done lots of research and trials and they can tell you exactly what plant varieties to look for,” said Fry.

