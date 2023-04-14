Women’s Golf Advances to SEC Match Play for the First Time in Program History

HOOVER, Ala. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team secured the three-seed after shooting a 1-over 289 in the final round of stroke play on Friday to advance to the match-play portion of the SEC Championship for the first time in program history at the par-72, 6,331-yard Greystone Golf & Country Club – Legacy Course.

“This is pretty cool to see how much can change in 365 days,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Last year, we were disappointed with not making match play and now we are here. This group has an even better story to write than last year’s bunch. We got better every day this week, and we are learning a lot about this course. I am excited for the team and to get more match-play experience.”

The Aggies shot the second-lowest score of any team in the field on Friday and elevated one spot from their second-round ranking. Texas A&M is scheduled to take on Florida in the quarterfinals at 7 a.m. on Saturday. If the Maroon & White were to defeat the Gators, they would take on the winner of the Auburn-South Carolina matchup in the semifinals later that afternoon.

“The energy on the team is great right now,” Chadwell said. “It has been this bunch since this time last year. I want to also recognize Lana (Calibuso-Kwee) because it takes a special person to come here in a substitute role and stay ready every day. She has embodied the 12th Man and has been cheering on her teammates. We know that if something were to happen that she would be ready go.”

Jennie Park (72-74-72—218) was the top finisher for the Aggies, earning ninth place on the player leaderboard after shooting an even-par 72 in the final round. Park’s third round was highlighted by a 25+ foot putt for birdie on No. 11 and another birdie on the par-three No. 8.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (79-74-69—222) erupted on Friday with a 3-under 69 that catapulted her up 22 spots on the player leaderboard into a tie for 15th. The senior had four birdies on the day, but none more dramatic than her 18-foot putt on 14 that circled every part of the hole before dropping.

Hailee Cooper tied for 23rd and went 2-over 74 in the third round. The Montgomery, Texas, native nailed back-to-back birdies on Nos. 4 and 5 and holed three-straight pars to end her round.

Adela Cernousek tied for 30th and went 2-over 74 on the day. The sophomore hit an eight-foot birdie putt on 18 that got her into the clubhouse. Zoe Slaughter rounded out the lineup tied for 53rd and had two birdies in the final round.

Florida Matchup

Zoe Slaughter vs. Marina Escobar Domingo

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio vs. Annabell Fuller

Jennie Park vs. Maisie Filler

Adela Cernousek vs. Jackie Lucena

Hailee Cooper vs. Karoline Tuttle

Team Standings

1 – LSU (+6)

2 – Auburn (+17)

3 – Texas A&M (+21)

4 – Vanderbilt (+23)

5 – Mississippi State (+26)

6 – Florida (+27)

T7 – South Carolina (+30)

T7 – Ole Miss (+30)

---CUT LINE---

9 – Georgia (+32)

10 – Alabama (+39)

T11 – Tennessee (+41)

T11 – Kentucky (+41)

13 – Arkansas (+52)

14 – Missouri (+63)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall 3 Texas A&M 295 (+7) 301 (+13) 289 (+1) 885 (+21) 9 Jennie Park 72 (E) 74 (+2) 72 (E) 218 (+2) T15 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 79 (+7) 74 (+2) 69 (-3) 222 (+6) T23 Hailee Cooper 76 (+4) 74 (+2) 74 (+2) 224 (+8) T30 Adela Cernousek 74 (+2) 79 (+7) 74 (+2) 227 (+11) T53 Zoe Slaughter 73 (+1) 82 (+10) 77 (+5) 232 (+16)

