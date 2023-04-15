Abadie Tops School Record on Day Three of Mt. SAC Relays

WALNUT, Calif. – Heather Abadie broke her own school record in the pole vault as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams completed the third day of competition at the Mt. SAC Relays at Hilmer Lodge Stadium on Friday.

Abadie became the first Aggie to clear 14-feet at the Victor Lopez Classic and has since topped that mark twice, as she set a new personal best at 14-1.25/4.30m to come in third overall in the pole vault competition at Mt. SAC. She broke her previous record mark from the Florida Relays by two centimeters, as she now holds three marks over 14-feet to her name.

On the men’s side of the pole vault competition, Zach Davis finished second with a clearance over 17-4.5/5.30m, while freshman teammate Jack Mann III also cleared 17-4.5/5.30m, breaking his outdoor personal best and equaling his indoor best that earned a bronze medal at the SEC Indoor Championship meet. Mann currently boasts the No. 2 freshman mark in the nation, while the duo equals the third-best mark in the conference.

The javelin squad had another strong showing as Lianna Davidson placed second with a toss of 183-11/56.07m and Katelyn Fairchild had a mark of 176-3/53.73m. Davidson’s three-best throws ever have all come in the past three weeks, as she became the No. 2 performer in school history at the Florida Relays with 187-4/57.09m. Fairchild’s mark is the fourth-best throw of her life, as well as her third-best this season.

Sam Hankins, competing against professional javelin throwers, placed 10th in the invitational section of the men’s javelin. With a mark of 230-1/70.14m, Hankins has topped the 70-meter mark four times this season, with his best toss coming at the Florida Relays at 235-7/71.81m.

On the track, Sanu Jallow recorded another personal best in the women’s 800m, clocking 2:05.68 to finish second overall. The freshman moved up to the No. 7 spot on the school performer list, leaping teammate Bailey Goggans. Jallow currently boasts the eighth-best time in the conference and ranks as the fourth-best freshman in the NCAA this year. MiKenna Robinson recorded the third-best mark of her life, crossing the line in 2:10.29 for 12th place.

Kennedy Wade placed third in the women’s 400m with an outdoor personal best of 52.41. A key member of the 4x400m relay team, the sophomore Wade broke the 53-second barrier in the outdoor open 400m for the third time ever, both times coming in April 2022.

Ashton Schwartzman took home the bronze medal in the men’s 400m with a clocking of 46.68, finishing second in his heat by one hundredth of a second.

In the distance events, Maddie Livingston got things started for the Aggies, clocking a new 5000m personal best at 16:38.80, becoming the eighth-best performer in Texas A&M history. The sophomore dropped more than 10 seconds from her time at the SEC Indoor Championship meet (16:39.35), where she finished 12th. Livingston currently holds the seventh-best mark in the SEC this season. Behind her, Grace Plain also recorded a new outdoor personal best, clocking 16:38.90 to become No. 11 on the school all-time performer list.

The men’s distance squad was headlined by Eric Casarez, who made the short trek to the Bryan Clay Invitational to run the 5000m, registering 13:51.71 to take 13th place in a loaded field. The second-best outdoor mark of his career, the school record holder added his name to the school’s all-time performance list again, with the No. 6 best time in school history.

Back at the Mt. SAC Relays, Chandon Chhikara slashed 34 seconds from his 5000m time, clocking 14:01.88 for 11th place. With the mark, Chhikara became the ninth-best performer in Texas A&M history. Jonathon Chung also recorded a big personal best, running 14:25.55 for a fourth-place finish in his heat.

Next Up

The Aggies begin competition on day four at the Mt. SAC Relays at 3 p.m. CT with the men’s 4x100m invitational race. Lamara Distin kicks off the field events for the Aggies at 3:30 p.m. CT in the women’s high jump.

To follow along with the Aggies, fans can follow the live results provided by Finished Results.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.