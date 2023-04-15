Aggies Drop Game Two to South Carolina, 1-0, Lose Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 21 Texas A&M softball team lost game two of the weekend series to South Carolina, 1-0, Saturday afternoon at the Carolina Softball Stadium.

A scoreless game heading to the final frame, South Carolina (29-12, 6-8 SEC) walked it off with a single through the right side to score a runner from second.

Texas A&M’s (26-15, 8-9 SEC) biggest threat to break the seal came in the fifth inning after Julia Cottrill doubled and Koko Wooley singled before stealing second base. With one out and two runners in scoring position, the Aggies came up empty after a strikeout and ground out.

In total, the Maroon & White left seven runners on base, including one in each of the first five innings.

Emiley Kennedy (8-4) suffered the loss after coming in relief in the third inning totaling 4.1 innings allowing three hits, one run, two walks and striking out two.

UP NEXT

The series finale first pitch is set for Sunday at 12 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

B7 | Fabian singled to right center, stole second and scored after Laneaux singled through the right side. TAMU 0, USC 1

